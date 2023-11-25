New Study Reveals Impact of Social Media on Youth Mental Health

A recently released study has shed light on the detrimental effect of social media platforms on the mental health of young people. The study, conducted a group of state attorneys general, found that Meta, the parent company of Instagram, was well aware of the harm its platform was causing to the mental well-being of its young users.

Contrary to previous claims, the study revealed that Meta had knowledge of Instagram users as young as 6 years old and the prevalence of self-harm content on the platform. It also discovered that the company placed a monetary value on each teen user, estimating a “lifetime” profit of $270 as long as they remained on the platform.

The study exposes the intentional targeting and manipulation of young users for the sake of profit. It alleges that Meta was aware of the addictive nature of Instagram for teenagers, with its researchers identifying the “feel good” dopamine effects as a driving force behind their constant engagement.

One of the key findings of the study was the prevalence of eating disorder-related content on the platform. Meta’s internal research demonstrated the proliferation of such content, contributing to a worsening of body image issues among users.

Despite claiming that users must be 13 years old to sign up for Instagram, Meta’s own survey data showed that a significant number of children as young as 6 years old were using the platform. The study also suggested that Meta deliberately concealed polling data from underage users, fearing the potential consequences of disclosure.

The impact on mental health is alarming, with 13.5% of teen girls on Instagram reporting that it worsened thoughts of self-harm and suicide. The study also revealed that American teenagers are 10 times more valuable to Meta than their global counterparts, highlighting the significant monetary gain at stake.

In response to the study, Meta defended its actions, emphasizing their commitment to creating age-appropriate and safe experiences online for teens. However, efforts to mitigate the platform’s harmful effects on self-image were allegedly abandoned due to potential declines in advertising revenues.

It is clear that there is an urgent need to address the mental health crisis among young people caused social media platforms like Instagram. Lawmakers and society as a whole must hold companies like Meta accountable for their role in perpetuating this crisis. By doing so, we can protect and support the well-being of future generations.

