Meta’s Pivot: From Metaverse to AI

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has announced the release of the Quest 3 headset at its Meta Connect event. However, what surprised many was the absence of any mention of the “metaverse” during the announcement. It wasn’t until 33 minutes into the presentation that CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally brought up the term.

This shift in messaging is not entirely unexpected. Meta has been gradually distancing itself from the metaverse in its recent earnings calls, instead focusing on its advancements in AI. Zuckerberg has made it clear that the company is still committed to the metaverse, but wants to highlight the potential of AI in the virtual world.

During the Meta Connect event, Zuckerberg showcased new AI assistants with specific personalities, including celebrities like Naomi Osaka and Charli D’Amelio. He explained that users will be able to interact with these AI assistants in the metaverse, embodying them as avatars and integrating them into various games and experiences within Horizon Worlds.

The decision to emphasize AI over the metaverse is a strategic one for Meta. While virtual reality (VR) technology is seen as cool, Meta’s VR and AR division, Reality Labs, has been struggling financially. In the last quarter, VR and AR products generated $276 million in revenue, while Reality Labs suffered a loss of $3.7 billion.

By shifting the focus to AI, Meta hopes to reposition itself as a leader in the development of intelligent virtual assistants, leveraging its vast user base and expanding into new avenues of virtual interaction. Although the metaverse concept grabbed headlines when Meta rebranded, it seems that AI is now taking center stage in the company’s vision for the future.

