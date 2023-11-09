New Insights into Meta’s Approach to Teen Well-Being on Facebook and Instagram

Internal communications recently released as part of an ongoing lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, have shed light on CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s personal involvement in decisions regarding the well-being of teens on the platforms. The documents allegedly reveal instances where Zuckerberg overruled top executives who had proposed initiatives aimed at improving the mental health and safety of young users.

One significant revelation from the communications is Zuckerberg’s rejection of a proposal in 2019 to disable Instagram’s “beauty filters.” These filters, which digitally alter users’ appearances, have been criticized for promoting unrealistic body image expectations and potentially harming teens’ mental health. Despite broad support for the proposal, including from Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri and other top executives, Zuckerberg cited a lack of data suggesting harm and the demand for the filters as reasons for keeping them.

This decision has raised concerns about the extent of Zuckerberg’s influence over critical decisions that impact the well-being of billions of users. It also highlights a potential tension within Meta, as other officials have expressed a desire to prioritize user well-being and have pushed for more investment in related initiatives.

In response to the unsealed communications, Meta spokesman Andy Stone emphasized that the company prohibits filters that promote cosmetic surgery, changes in skin color, or extreme weight loss. He also highlighted the various well-being tools and features that Meta offers, such as screen-time limits and the option to remove like counts from posts.

However, the newly surfaced communications have sparked further scrutiny of Meta’s efforts to tackle issues of addiction, self-harm, and bullying on their platforms. The revelations come amidst ongoing regulatory and public pressure on social media companies to prioritize user safety and well-being, particularly when it comes to younger users.

As the lawsuit progresses and more information emerges, it remains to be seen how these revelations will impact public perception of Meta and their commitment to teen well-being. The case serves as a reminder of the immense power held social media executives in shaping the experiences and potential risks faced millions of young users.

