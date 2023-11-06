Mark Zuckerberg Sidelined Knee Injury Following Martial Arts Training

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms and well-known tech billionaire, recently underwent knee surgery after sustaining an injury during his martial arts training. The injury occurred while he was preparing for a competitive Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight scheduled for early next year. Zuckerberg took to Instagram to share the news, posting a photo from his hospital bed where his left knee can be seen elevated, bandaged, and supported a brace.

In his Instagram post, Zuckerberg mentioned that he had torn his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), a vital component of the knee joint. He expressed gratitude towards the doctors and medical team who performed the surgery and expressed his eagerness to resume training for the MMA fight once he has fully recovered. Zuckerberg’s dedicated followers and supporters offered him love and support during this time.

Zuckerberg’s passion for martial arts and combat sports is well-known. In May, he participated in his first jiu-jitsu tournament, showcasing his commitment to the discipline. He has often shared updates on his martial arts training on social media, giving his followers a glimpse into his rigorous preparations.

This injury comes after a series of exchanges between Zuckerberg and another tech mogul, Elon Musk, regarding a potential in-person face-off. The two engaged in friendly banter, with Musk even alluding to his own training routine involving weightlifting. However, the match was put on hold after Musk expressed the need for surgery in August.

Zuckerberg remains enthusiastic about the MMA fight and is determined to compete with individuals who take the sport seriously. As he focuses on his recovery, he undoubtedly looks forward to getting back into the training arena and continuing to push his limits.

