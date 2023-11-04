Mark Zuckerberg Faces Setback in Martial Arts Journey

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, recently suffered an injury that has put his martial arts aspirations on hold. The tech billionaire tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during his training for an upcoming mixed martial arts (MMA) fight. Zuckerberg took to social media to share the news, posting a photo of himself in a hospital bed with his left knee elevated, bandaged, and supported a brace.

The Meta Platforms CEO expressed gratitude towards the medical team that performed the surgery and assured his followers that he still intends to pursue his MMA goals once he fully recovers. However, it seems that Zuckerberg’s fight will be postponed for the time being.

Based in Menlo Park, California, Meta Platforms has yet to issue an official statement regarding Zuckerberg’s injury. It remains to be seen how this setback will affect the company or if it will impact Zuckerberg’s role as CEO.

This is not the first time that Zuckerberg has shared updates about his martial arts journey. In May, he participated in his inaugural jiu-jitsu tournament, demonstrating his commitment to the sport. However, recent photos on Instagram have shown visible bruising on his face, a consequence of intense sparring sessions.

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg’s potential MMA fight with Elon Musk gained widespread attention. The rivalry between the two tech moguls escalated as they exchanged online banter and engaged in playful taunting. However, with Zuckerberg’s injury and Musk’s own health concerns, it remains uncertain if the highly anticipated face-off will ever take place.

Zuckerberg concluded one of his social media posts stating his eagerness to compete with individuals who share his dedication to the sport. It appears that, for now, he is ready to move on from the potential match with Musk and focus on his recovery.

The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) is one of the major ligaments in the knee that helps stabilize joint movement during physical activities.

