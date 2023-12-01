Mark Zuckerberg Sells $192.9 Million Worth of Meta Shares in November

Amidst the surge in Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock prices last month, CEO Mark Zuckerberg made substantial sales. According to official filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Zuckerberg sold a total of 560,180 Meta shares throughout November, and placed orders to sell another 28,009 shares on the last day of the month.

Based on the weighted average prices of the share sales and Meta’s closing price on Thursday, which stood at $327.15, the value of the shares sold amounted to a staggering $192.9 million. It is important to note that the shares sold were indirectly owned Zuckerberg and were executed for various funds. These sales were conducted in accordance with the Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that Zuckerberg adopted on July 31.

While Meta’s stock experienced an 8.6% increase in November, closing as high as $341.49 on November 22, the highest closing price in almost two years, it eventually pulled back. It is worth mentioning that most of the shares sold Zuckerberg were acquired during the “founder stock purchase” in 2004, and around 150,000 of the shares sold were acquired for $0, as they were exercised through options acquired in 2013. Despite the significant sales, recent filings indicate that Zuckerberg still maintains ownership of over 365 million shares.

As of November 30, Zuckerberg was ranked the ninth richest person worldwide, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Although the $192.9 million worth of shares sold may seem substantial, it pales in comparison to the daily average trading volume of Meta shares, which stands at 19.18 million shares over the past 30 days, amounting to over $6.2 billion worth of transactions on an average day.

Following the news of Zuckerberg’s sales, Meta’s stock experienced a 0.6% decline in afternoon trading on Friday, bringing the total pullback since November 22 to 4.7%. Nevertheless, the stock has performed exceptionally well throughout the year, surging 170.4%, while the S&P 500 index has advanced 19.6%.

FAQ

Q: Why did Mark Zuckerberg sell Meta shares?

A: Mark Zuckerberg sold Meta shares as part of a planned selling strategy encompassing a total of 560,180 shares sold in November. These sales were made in accordance with a trading plan adopted on July 31.

Q: How much were the shares sold Zuckerberg worth?

A: The shares sold Mark Zuckerberg in November had a total value of $192.9 million, based on the weighted average prices of the sales and the closing price of Meta shares on the final day of the month.

Q: Does Mark Zuckerberg still own Meta shares?

A: Yes, according to recent filings, Mark Zuckerberg still owns more than 365 million Meta shares.