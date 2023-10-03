Mark Zuckerberg Shares Selfie Showing Injuries from Combat Sports Training

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a selfie on Instagram, revealing visible swelling and bruising under his eyes and on his nose. The injuries were a result of a sparring session that got out of hand during his combat sports training. Zuckerberg, who has been practicing MMA and jiu-jitsu, wrote, “Sparring got a little out of hand. May need to update my avatar.”

The photo garnered responses from Instagram users, with one asking about the condition of the other person involved in the sparring session. Another user predicted that the picture would become an internet meme.

Zuckerberg’s interest in combat sports is evident, as he participated in his first jiu-jitsu tournament in May, where he won medals for the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu team. According to Jits Magazine, he competed in the white belt master 2 lightweight division in both gi and no-gi jiu-jitsu. For those unfamiliar, a gi is a thick, white cotton uniform commonly worn in martial arts.

This is not the first time Zuckerberg has showcased his passion for combat sports. Last September, he shared a video of sparring with his training partner, Khai Wu, also known as “The Shadow,” ahead of his debut on the UFC Fight Pass.

During a podcast episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Zuckerberg revealed that he developed an interest in various sports, including mixed martial arts, during the Covid pandemic.

Zuckerberg’s dedication to combat sports and his willingness to share his training experiences reflect his commitment to personal growth and physical fitness.

– Definition of terms: Combat sports refer to competitive activities that involve physical confrontation between participants, such as MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) and jiu-jitsu.

