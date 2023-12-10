Mark Zuckerberg Appreciates The Social Network’s Attention to Fashion Details

In the critically acclaimed film The Social Network, Jesse Eisenberg portrays Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook. While the movie takes some creative liberties with the story, there is one aspect that the real Zuckerberg believes was accurately portrayed: his fashion sense.

During an interview and Q&A session in 2010, Zuckerberg acknowledged that the filmmakers made an effort to accurately depict his wardrobe choices. He stated, “It’s interesting what stuff they focused on getting right. Like every single shirt and fleece that I had in that movie is actually a shirt or fleece that I own.”

While the costume department made sure to capture Zuckerberg’s fashion preferences, there were other aspects of the movie that diverged from reality. Zuckerberg noted that there were a “bunch of random details that they got right,” but also many things that the film inaccurately portrayed.

One of the major misrepresentations, according to Zuckerberg, was the movie’s focus on his motivation for creating Facebook. In the film, his character is driven a desire to gain social status and impress girls. However, Zuckerberg revealed that this was far from the truth. He has been in a committed relationship with the same girl since the inception of Facebook and asserts that his drive to build something meaningful comes from a genuine passion for building.

While The Social Network may not be entirely factually correct, writer Aaron Sorkin, who adapted the story for the screen, prioritized storytelling over strict adherence to the truth. In an interview with the New Yorker, Sorkin stated, “I don’t want my fidelity to be to the truth; I want it to be to storytelling.”

So, while the movie may take artistic license with certain aspects, it is amusing to note that the filmmakers made sure to get Zuckerberg’s fashion choices right.