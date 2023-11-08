Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Influence on Teens’ Well-being Initiatives

Newly released internal communications from the ongoing lawsuit against Meta reveal that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has consistently impeded efforts to improve the well-being of teens on Facebook and Instagram. These communications demonstrate how Zuckerberg overruled top executives, including Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, and Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg, who advocated for stronger measures to protect the millions of teens using Instagram in the United States.

One significant instance involved Zuckerberg’s rejection of a proposal in 2019 to disable Instagram’s “beauty filters,” which promote unrealistic body image expectations and potentially harm teens’ mental health. Despite broad support from other high-ranking executives, Zuckerberg claimed there was “demand” for the filters and saw no evidence of harm. Consequently, the proposal was shelved, allowing the filters to remain active.

Meta spokesman Andy Stone defended the company’s position, stating that image filters like those on Instagram are commonly used across social media platforms. While Meta prohibits filters that directly endorse cosmetic surgery, changes in skin color, or extreme weight loss, Stone emphasized that they diligently review the effects of filters against their standards.

However, concerns about user well-being persisted among Meta executives, particularly as whistleblower Frances Haugen’s revelations about Instagram’s potential harms to teens gained attention. Even after Haugen’s allegations surfaced, Zuckerberg remained silent on Clegg’s proposal to address addiction, self-harm, and bullying issues. Meta’s chief financial officer cited staffing constraints as the reason for not prioritizing Clegg’s request.

These revelations shed light on the power dynamics within Meta and Zuckerberg’s influence over decisions that impact billions of users. Concerns have been expressed various executives regarding the lack of investment in well-being initiatives, suggesting that Meta needs a more comprehensive plan to demonstrate its commitment to user well-being.

