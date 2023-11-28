Mark Zuckerberg Faces Backlash Over Refusing to Ban Plastic Surgery Filters

A recent lawsuit filed over 30 U.S. states against Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has shed light on the controversial decision made Mark Zuckerberg. The suit alleges that Zuckerberg vetoed a proposal to ban filters that simulate the effects of plastic surgery, despite concerns about the potential harm to girls’ mental health. This revelation has sparked widespread backlash and increased scrutiny of social media giants and their treatment of young users.

The unredacted copy of the lawsuit, shared California Attorney General Rob Bonta, provides detailed information about the allegations. It not only focuses on the issue of filters but also raises questions about the misrepresentation of platform safety and the presence of underage users on Facebook and Instagram.

While Meta has asserted its commitment to ensuring the safety of teens online and has implemented numerous tools to support young users and their families, the unredacted suit suggests otherwise. According to the lawsuit, Zuckerberg was aware of the negative impact of filters on body dysmorphia and eating disorders, particularly among teenage girls. However, he chose to dismiss concerns and vetoed the proposal to ban plastic surgery filters, labeling such concerns as “paternalistic.”

This decision has further fueled the argument that Meta prioritizes engagement and user metrics over user well-being. The unredacted version of the suit claims that Meta actively sought young users and failed to take adequate measures to limit the use of its platforms children under the age of 13. Additionally, it is alleged that the company only takes action on potentially underage accounts after verifying their age, resulting in a backlog of millions of accounts awaiting evaluation.

The revelations in the lawsuit have caused even more legal trouble for Meta. Families of personal injury claimants, along with school districts, have been given the green light state and federal judges in California to proceed with negligence allegations against Meta, as well as other social media giants like Google, TikTok, and Snap.

This lawsuit is not only significant for its potential impact on Meta and its platforms but also for drawing attention to the responsibility of social media companies in protecting vulnerable users, particularly young girls who may be negatively influenced the sleek beauty ideals perpetuated these plastic surgery filters.

