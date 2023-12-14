European Launch of Threads Finally Arrives, Amidst Fact-Checking Filters and AI Backgrounds for Instagram Stories

The long-awaited European launch of Threads, the social media platform from Meta, has finally arrived. Despite facing some delays due to investigations the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, Threads is now available for European users. One significant difference for European users is that they can sign up for Threads without linking their Instagram account, a move likely aimed at appeasing European regulators. However, it appears that the European Union is still skeptical of Meta’s practices, as investigations into the company continue.

Threads’ expansion into Europe is expected to pose a challenge to its competitor, Elon Musk’s X. Recent data indicates that Threads is still trailing behind in the United States, with an estimated 23.7 million users in 2023 compared to X’s 56.1 million, according to Insider Intelligence. The slow growth of Threads in the US could be attributed to the ongoing popularity of X.

Moreover, recent privacy complaints against X’s European ads may drive advertisers towards Threads. This is of particular interest since advertisers consider Threads to be a “brand safe” option compared to X. It seems that Meta has managed to secure a spot on the nice list for advertisers.

In an effort to enhance user experience and credibility, Threads has implemented fact-checking filters. Users can now customize their feed to display content that has been verified third-party fact-checkers. This not only benefits users but also makes Threads an attractive platform for advertisers seeking a reliable environment for their brands. Advertising in this context places Meta firmly on the nice list.

Meanwhile, Instagram users in the United States have received a new feature that allows them to add AI-generated backgrounds to their Stories. The integration of generative AI into one of Meta’s most popular products demonstrates the company’s commitment to advancing this technology. While currently limited to background editing, it is intriguing to consider the future possibilities of AI editing within the platform.

As Meta continues to expand and innovate, it remains a focal point for regulators, advertisers, and users alike. With the European launch of Threads and the introduction of AI backgrounds for Instagram Stories, it is clear that Meta is shaping the future of social media and artificial intelligence.