WhatsApp Introduces New Features for Businesses

WhatsApp CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, recently unveiled a set of new features for individuals and businesses on the popular messaging platform. These updates, announced during WhatsApp’s Conversations event in Mumbai, aim to streamline interactions with businesses through WhatsApp chats.

One of the newly announced features is “Flows,” which will allow businesses to offer a wide range of services to customers directly within WhatsApp chat windows. With Flows, businesses can provide rich menus and customizable forms to support various needs. For example, customers can book train seats, order meals, or purchase tickets seamlessly without leaving the chat.

Another significant update is the integration of payment options within chat conversations. WhatsApp users in India can now add items from a WhatsApp business to their shopping cart and make payments using supported UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more. This feature aims to simplify the process of making purchases directly within the chat.

To enhance the credibility and authenticity of businesses on WhatsApp, the platform is introducing a verification badge called “Meta Verified.” Once verified, businesses will receive a badge, similar to a blue tick, confirming their legitimacy, offering enhanced support and protection against impersonation. Premium options, such as web page creation and multi-device support, will also be available for verified businesses on the WhatsApp Business Platform.

Additionally, WhatsApp Channels have been introduced, providing a private way for users to connect and receive updates from various organizations, sports teams, artists, and other prominent entities. While Channels won’t have end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp guarantees the confidentiality of follower identities and is implementing measures to safeguard personal information.

These new features aim to enhance the overall user experience on WhatsApp and facilitate seamless interactions between businesses and customers.

