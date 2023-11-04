Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA Training Partnership with Elon Musk on Hold After Injury

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s plans to enter the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) may have hit a roadblock. After a mishap during training, Zuckerberg revealed on social media that he had ruptured his ACL, resulting in surgery. The injury has postponed his highly anticipated MMA debut, which was scheduled for early next year.

Zuckerberg, known for his competitive nature, expressed his disappointment but remains determined to pursue his dream of stepping into the cage. Despite the setback, he is eager to resume training and eventually face off against his long-time rival, Elon Musk. The two tech giants have engaged in a playful feud over the years, with Musk suggesting a “cage match” as a way of settling their differences.

However, some skeptics argue that the much-anticipated fight between Zuckerberg and Musk was unlikely to materialize in the first place. The injury only serves to further delay a potential showdown between two of the wealthiest individuals on the planet. Recovery from ACL reconstruction typically takes six to nine months, creating additional uncertainty around the fight’s future.

The rivalry between the two entrepreneurs intensified with the launch of Meta’s Threads, a platform directly challenging Musk’s X. While there have been talks of UFC boss Dana White organizing the match, Musk clarified that the event would be coordinated their respective foundations rather than the MMA promotion.

As for Musk’s own MMA training, he has shown enthusiasm but faces questions about his abilities compared to Zuckerberg’s experience. The Facebook CEO has already participated in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament, winning two medals. Zuckerberg has trained with notable MMA champions Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski, further highlighting his dedication.

Despite the injury setback, both Zuckerberg and Musk are expected to continue their individual training journeys. Whether their much-hyped cage match will come to fruition is uncertain, but the anticipation and speculation surrounding this clash of tech titans remain gripping.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How did Mark Zuckerberg injure himself?



A: Zuckerberg suffered a torn ACL during sparring, requiring surgery to repair the injury.

Q: Will the fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk happen?



A: It is unclear if the fight will take place, as the injury has delayed Zuckerberg’s MMA debut. The rivalry between the two entrepreneurs continues, but the prospects of a physical showdown remain uncertain.

Q: How long does ACL recovery take?



A: Recovery from ACL reconstruction typically takes six to nine months.

Q: How experienced is Mark Zuckerberg in MMA?



A: Zuckerberg has already competed in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament and has trained with notable MMA champions, demonstrating his dedication to the sport.

Q: What are Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk’s net worth?



A: Elon Musk is widely regarded as the richest man in the world, with a reported net worth of $225.1 billion. Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth is estimated at $111.1 billion.