Winter Trout Stocking Program Begins in Tennessee

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has announced the start of its annual winter trout stocking program. Over the next few months, approximately 75,000 rainbow trout will be released into Tennessee waters, providing anglers with plenty of fishing opportunities.

In the Chattanooga area, TWRA has already stocked the Jack Dickert Memorial Pond at Camp Jordan in East Ridge. Additional stocking locations include TVA’s Lake Junior and the Camp Jordan lake, with stocking dates scheduled for December 27, 2023, and January 31, 2024. Athens City Park Pond will also be stocked on January 4, 2024, and February 14, 2024.

While the stocked trout typically average around 10 inches in length, hatchery managers sometimes include larger trout in the program. Anglers are allowed to catch up to seven trout per day, with no size limit.

The winter trout stocking program is designed to provide urban fishing opportunities during the colder months. Many of the stocking locations are situated in urban areas, complete with walking trails, playgrounds, and pavilions, making them ideal for family outings and introducing newcomers to the sport of fishing.

It’s worth noting that some of the stocked trout come from TWRA fish hatcheries, while others are supplied the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Hatchery in Celina, Tennessee.

Anglers are reminded that a trout license is required in addition to a fishing license. This program not only allows for recreational fishing but also supports conservation efforts and the economy attracting fishing enthusiasts to the state.

So, grab your fishing gear and get ready to enjoy the winter trout stocking program in Tennessee. It’s a fantastic opportunity to spend time outdoors, bond with family and friends, and maybe even catch a delicious meal.