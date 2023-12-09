Mark Wahlberg Embraces Age While Maintaining a Fit Lifestyle

Mark Wahlberg, the actor and former singer, is not afraid to embrace the natural process of aging in Hollywood. At 52 years old, Wahlberg is ready to take on roles that accurately represent his age. His upcoming film, “The Family Plan,” set to release on Apple TV+ on December 15, showcases his ability to portray a suburban father with grown children.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wahlberg expressed his enthusiasm for playing the role of a father on screen. He believes that many actors his age might hesitate to take on such roles, but he fully embraces them. He even mentioned his excitement about the possibility of playing a grandfather in the future.

While Wahlberg embraces the aging process, he also maintains a fit and healthy lifestyle. Known for his incredible physique, he follows a rigorous daily routine which includes waking up at 2:30 am, praying, having breakfast, and engaging in his first workout from 3:40-5:15 am. After a post-workout meal, he proceeds with showering, golfing, cryo chamber recovery, family time, meetings, work calls, and picking up his kids. He then dedicates a second workout at 4:00 pm before concluding his day with dinner and family time, followed a bedtime of 7:30 pm.

Wahlberg’s commitment to his physical health exemplifies his dedication to maintaining a youthful and energetic lifestyle. While age may be inevitable, he proves that it doesn’t have to hinder one’s vitality and ability to take on challenging roles in the entertainment industry.

