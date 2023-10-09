The Mark Trammell Quartet Makes Music Available on Streaming Platforms

The Mark Trammell Quartet has responded to numerous requests from fans and fellow artists releasing their new album, Classic, as well as their previous CDs on various music streaming platforms. This move allows fans from around the world to access their music on platforms such as Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Pandora, iHeart Radio, Deezer, Spotify, and more.

Mark Trammell expresses gratitude for the opportunity to share their music globally, stating, “It is with much thought and prayer that we have made our music available, literally, to the whole world. Though streaming rates are still a concern for many artists, including the Mark Trammell Quartet, we trust that God will continue to provide for our ministry.”

The quartet invites fans to follow them on their chosen streaming platform, enjoy their latest release, Classic, or create playlists with their favorite songs from previous albums. With the availability of their music on platforms like Amazon Music, listeners can simply say, “Hey Alexa, play the Mark Trammell Quartet!” For those who prefer using the YouTube app on their TV or listening on their phone or iPad, accessing their music has never been easier.

While streaming offers a new way to support the quartet, they still value the sale of physical CDs and USBs on their website and merchandise table. However, due to space limitations, they are unable to stock every previous product in physical form. Streaming ensures that fans can continue to enjoy their favorite songs even if they have been discontinued.

Looking ahead, the Mark Trammell Quartet plans to add more of their previous projects to streaming platforms. If you are hoping to listen to discontinued albums like “God Has Provided” or “Treasures,” stay tuned to their social media platforms and website for announcements.

In summary, the Mark Trammell Quartet has responded to fan requests making their music accessible on popular streaming platforms. This move allows their music to reach a wider audience and ensures that fans can enjoy their favorite songs even if physical copies are no longer available.

