UK’s Mark Stoops Squashes Texas A&M Coaching Rumors

LEXINGTON, Ky. – After Kentucky’s triumphant 38-31 victory over Louisville in the Governor’s Cup, rumors spread regarding UK head coach Mark Stoops potentially filling the head coaching vacancy at Texas A&M. While initial reports indicated that Stoops was the top target for the Aggies, new information has emerged to put these rumors to rest.

Contrary to earlier reports, an ESPN insider has confirmed that Stoops will not be the next head coach for Texas A&M. The uncertainty surrounding Stoops’ future prompted him to address the speculation himself, taking to social media to clarify his position. Stoops posted on his own X page expressing his commitment to staying with Kentucky, emphasizing his love for the players and celebrating the victory over their rivals.

The potential coaching vacancy at Texas A&M arose after the firing of Jimbo Fisher on November 12th, following the Aggies’ dominant win over Mississippi State. Fisher’s termination came with a hefty cost of over $75 million for the school. As rumors swirled around Stoops’ possible departure, the media questioned him during a post-game news conference. In response, Stoops deflected the speculation and reiterated his focus on the team’s success and the significance of their recent victory.

Despite the initial buzz surrounding Stoops’ potential move to Texas A&M, it is clear that the UK coach remains dedicated to his current position. As the offseason progresses, both programs will continue to make decisions to shape their respective futures.

FAQ

Q: Was Mark Stoops considering the Texas A&M head coaching position?

A: Initially, there were reports that Mark Stoops was being considered as the top target for the Texas A&M head coaching vacancy.

Q: Did Mark Stoops address these rumors?

A: Yes, Stoops took to social media to clarify his commitment to staying with Kentucky and squashing any uncertainty about his future.

Q: Who was the previous head coach of Texas A&M?

A: Jimbo Fisher was the head coach of Texas A&M before his termination on November 12th, 2023.

Sources:

– WYMT (URL: https://www.wymt.com/)