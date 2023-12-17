Mark Ruffalo Overcame Initial Hesitation to Take on Challenging Role in Poor Things

Mark Ruffalo, known for his versatile acting skills, has once again impressed audiences with his latest performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. However, the actor initially had reservations about accepting the role, as the character he portrays is irredeemably cruel, narcissistic, and misogynistic.

During a recent appearance on the LA Times Actors Round Table, Ruffalo opened up about his hesitation, expressing uncertainty about being able to convincingly portray such a heinous character. He admitted, “I had some reluctance in taking this part. Part of it was that I had never really done anything like this before, part of it was feeling like I wasn’t able to do it.”

Despite his doubts, Ruffalo ultimately decided to take on the challenge and push his boundaries as an actor. His effort has paid off, as his performance in Poor Things has received critical acclaim and sparked awards conversation. Ruffalo and his co-star Emma Stone have both been nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress at the upcoming Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

It wasn’t just Ruffalo’s determination that led to his impressive performance in the film. He credits his co-star Willem Dafoe for helping him navigate the complexities of his character. Ruffalo revealed that Dafoe’s support and encouragement were instrumental in helping him feel more comfortable and enjoy the role. He said, “I thought the script was amazing. I read it and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I could pull this off.’ Gladly, I was proven wrong Willem.”

As Poor Things continues to gain recognition as a potential awards contender, audiences eagerly await to see if Ruffalo’s outstanding portrayal will earn him a well-deserved award. Despite his initial hesitation, the actor’s ability to step out of his comfort zone and deliver a compelling performance demonstrates his continued growth and commitment to his craft.