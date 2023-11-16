New York Knicks Broadcast: Mark Jackson Sets the Record Straight

Reports have circulated regarding former New York Knicks star and broadcaster Mark Jackson not being a part of this season’s MSG Network broadcasts. However, Jackson took to social media last night to address the inaccuracies surrounding the situation, clarifying that he had actually declined the job weeks ago.

The news broke courtesy of Andrew Marchand from the New York Post, who revealed that the Knicks objected to having Jackson on their team’s charter plane. This objection supposedly stems from an “old quarrel” between Jackson and an assistant coach on head coach Tom Thibodeau’s staff.

On Instagram, Jackson spoke out against this narrative, expressing his disappointment with the ongoing lies and affirming that he turned down the job more than a week ago. He indicated that the circumstances were not ideal for him, stating, “It wasn’t the ideal conditions. It wasn’t the ideal time for me.”

While Jackson has declined this particular opportunity, he did not rule out the possibility of working with the MSG Network in the future. His love for the Knicks runs deep, and he remains open to potential future roles with the organization, as he believes that once a Knick, always a Knick.

The truth about this situation remains uncertain, as conflicting reports and differing perspectives cloud the issue. Nevertheless, Jackson’s clear and emphatic denial of Marchand’s report suggests that further information may come to light in the future.

As fans and observers, we must wait and see how this situation develops. The broadcasting landscape could experience an interesting shift if more details emerge concerning Jackson’s connection to the Knicks and his future involvement with the MSG Network.