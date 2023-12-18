AEW and ROH Owner Tony Khan Responds to Critics

In a whirlwind weekend for AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan, he found himself addressing critics and defending his promotions. The events included “AEW Rampage” and ROH Final Battle going head to head on Friday night, followed “AEW Collision” the next night.

Khan’s responses to criticism were brought up on “Busted Open Radio” with AEW’s Mark Henry coming to his defense. Henry highlighted Khan’s passion for both AEW and ROH, explaining that as their “baby,” Khan is naturally defensive when faced with criticism. He also noted that Khan is a different type of promoter compared to WWE’s Vince McMahon, emphasizing Khan’s love for the fans and his willingness to engage with them.

Unlike McMahon, who rarely addressed critics, Khan takes a more personal approach. According to Henry, Khan’s love for the fans stems from his own experiences as a fan. This level of personal investment is why Khan takes offense when fans criticize him or his promotions.

However, Henry believes that as AEW grows older, Khan may become less reactive to criticism. He acknowledges that Khan is entitled to his feelings about his “child” (AEW), but he also hopes that Khan will learn to not let insignificant critics incite a reaction from him.

While Khan’s responses have generated discussion, it is clear that he is a different type of boss compared to McMahon. His passion for the industry and dedication to the fans set him apart, and as AEW continues to thrive, it will be interesting to see how Khan’s approach to criticism evolves.