Pam Dawber and Mark Harmon Celebrate 37 Years Together After First Date

Mark Harmon, known for his role in the hit show NCIS, recently revealed the story behind his first date with his wife, Pam Dawber. Contrary to popular belief, it wasn’t a group date set up a mutual friend as initially reported, but rather a bold move from Harmon himself. Instead of going through the conventional route, Harmon decided to make a cold call to Dawber.

“I said, ‘Can I just call? Can I get a number and just cold call?’ And so I did. I got the number, and I called, and I got an answering machine. And I started to leave a message that said, ‘We don’t have to (all) go out. We could get a cup of coffee or something.’ And then she was monitoring and she picked up. We went out that night and we’re together ever since,” Harmon shared in an interview with PEOPLE.

The couple’s first date was followed their marriage exactly one year later, cementing their deep connection and commitment to each other. What’s their secret to a successful and long-lasting relationship? According to Harmon, it’s all about laughter, communication, and finding the right person.

“We laugh. You got to laugh, and you got to talk and communicate. That’s the fun part. Do we sit and talk about it? No. Maybe you just get fortunate and find the right one. We share many things and yet we’re really different,” Harmon explained.

After 37 years together, the couple continues to cherish their time as a family. Harmon, who played Special Agent Gibbs on NCIS for 19 seasons, prioritized spending quality time with his children, Sean and Ty. Family was a significant factor in his decision to take on the role, as it allowed him to be present in their lives and create lasting memories.

As both Dawber and Harmon have pursued successful careers in the entertainment industry, they have managed to strike a balance between work and family life. Their dedication to each other and their sons has proven to be the foundation of their enduring love story.

FAQ

1. How did Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber meet?

Contrary to popular belief, Mark Harmon approached Pam Dawber directly making a cold call.

2. How long have they been together?

They have been together for 37 years.

3. What is the secret to their long-lasting relationship?

According to Mark Harmon, the key factors are laughter, communication, and finding the right person.

4. How many children do they have?

Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber have two sons, Sean and Ty.

5. What was Mark Harmon’s motivation for playing Special Agent Gibbs on NCIS?

Family played a significant role in his decision, as he wanted to prioritize spending time with his children.