Mark Drakeford’s WhatsApp Profile Revealed, Contradicting Earlier Claim

A surprising twist has emerged in the ongoing saga surrounding Mark Drakeford’s alleged use of WhatsApp. Despite the First Minister’s previous denial of using the popular messaging app, a screenshot of his WhatsApp profile has recently surfaced.

The authenticity of the screenshot has been confirmed, and it is linked to Mr. Drakeford’s Senedd phone, according to Nation.Cymru. This revelation comes after an exchange between the First Minister and Andrew RT Davies during FMQs, where Mr. Drakeford was questioned about the potential deletion of electronic messages during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Initially, Mr. Drakeford stated that the Welsh Government did not rely on informal means of communication during the pandemic. However, he acknowledged that colleagues within the government may have had devices with deletion instructions, and messages might have remained on their phones unknowingly.

Interestingly, the First Minister also explicitly mentioned that he did not use WhatsApp and had no knowledge of how to delete messages from the app. This statement was later contradicted the sharing of the screenshot on social media the Welsh Tory leader, Andrew RT Davies.

In response to this revelation, a spokesperson for Mark Drakeford clarified that while the First Minister does not regularly use WhatsApp for sending messages, the app is indeed downloaded on his Senedd-issued mobile phone. The spokesperson emphasized that the Welsh Government did not rely on informal communication methods to make decisions during the pandemic and reiterated their full cooperation with the UK Covid-19 inquiry.

As this story continues to unfold, it raises questions about transparency and accountability within government communication channels during a critical period in public health. It underscores the importance of retaining all messages sent and received ministers, special advisers, and civil servants to learn valuable lessons from the pandemic.

FAQs:

Q: Did Mark Drakeford claim he doesn’t use WhatsApp?

A: Yes, during FMQs, Mark Drakeford denied using WhatsApp, but a screenshot later emerged showing his WhatsApp profile.

Q: Why is this significant?

A: It raises concerns about transparency and calls into question the use of informal communication methods within the Welsh Government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Q: Was Mark Drakeford’s earlier statement clarified?

A: Yes, a spokesperson for the First Minister clarified that WhatsApp is installed on his Senedd-issued mobile phone, but is not regularly used for messaging.