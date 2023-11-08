New Revelation: Mark Drakeford Admits to Having WhatsApp on His Senedd-Issued Phone

It was recently discovered that Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, does indeed have WhatsApp installed on his Senedd-issued mobile phone, despite denying its use during a recent exchange in the Senedd.

The revelation came to light when an image was shared on social media Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies. The screenshot clearly shows Mark Drakeford’s WhatsApp account, contradicting his earlier statement. In response, Davies has written to Drakeford, requesting urgent clarification on the matter.

After reviewing the exchange, a spokesperson for Mark Drakeford confirmed that WhatsApp is downloaded on his Senedd-issued phone. Although the First Minister does not regularly use the messaging app to send messages, he has requested that the official record be amended to reflect this new information. The spokesperson also emphasized that the Welsh Government did not rely on informal means of communication during the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed their full cooperation with the UK Covid-19 inquiry. They assured that all material requested, including WhatsApp messages, will be disclosed.

This new revelation raises questions about the transparency and accountability of government officials. It highlights the need for proper record-keeping and retention of all electronic communications, especially during times of crisis and decision-making. As Andrew RT Davies rightly states, to learn from the lessons of the pandemic, it is essential to retain and review all messages sent and received ministers, special advisers, and civil servants.

The use of encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp can pose challenges in terms of transparency, as they offer users the ability to delete messages. In situations where crucial information might be required in the future, it is imperative that government officials adhere to proper communication channels and record-keeping protocols.

This recent revelation serves as a reminder that public trust in government relies on transparency, honesty, and the responsible use of communication platforms. As the investigation into the government’s handling of the pandemic continues, it is hoped that all relevant information, including WhatsApp messages, will be disclosed to ensure a thorough and comprehensive understanding of the decision-making process.

