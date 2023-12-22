Mark Cuban Reveals His Daily Supplement Routine for Health and Well-being

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban may be known for his role on “Shark Tank” and owning the Dallas Mavericks, but he has recently shifted his focus towards healthcare. Cuban has created his own drug company and is dedicated to maintaining his own health. In an interview with Business Insider, Cuban shared the three daily supplements he takes to support his sleep, nutrition, and overall well-being.

First on the list is melatonin, a hormone produced the body that helps regulate the sleep/wake cycle. Cuban takes a melatonin supplement every night, as research has shown that it can improve sleep quality. Studies have found that melatonin supplementation can reduce the time it takes to fall asleep and increase total sleep duration.

Next, Cuban takes a vitamin D supplement. Vitamin D is essential for the absorption of calcium, which is crucial for maintaining strong and healthy bones. Many people have low levels of vitamin D, especially those with darker skin tones or limited sun exposure. Cuban started taking a vitamin D supplement after blood work revealed a deficiency, and he has since seen his levels improve.

Lastly, Cuban includes vitamin E in his daily routine. Vitamin E is an antioxidant found in various foods and has been associated with potential benefits such as slowing down the aging process, boosting immune function, and improving blood vessel health. While there is conflicting evidence regarding the effectiveness of vitamin E supplementation, Cuban chooses to include it in his regimen.

It’s important to note that individual supplement needs may vary, and it’s always recommended to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen. However, Cuban’s choice to prioritize his health through these three supplements showcases his commitment to overall well-being.