Men of Gen Z Beware: The Chair Challenge Taking Over Social Media

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok lately, you may have come across the latest viral trend known as the “chair challenge.” This challenge has taken the internet storm, with people attempting to lift a chair from a resting position against a wall and standing up without any assistance. It seems like a simple task, but there’s a catch – men are supposedly having a harder time completing the challenge than women.

On a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa introduced the chair challenge to her husband, Mark Consuelos. The couple decided to give it a try and see why men were allegedly struggling. Surprisingly, both Ripa and Consuelos were able to successfully complete the challenge, proving that it could be done both genders.

However, Consuelos had some strong words for the men of Gen Z who were struggling with the challenge. He attributed their difficulties to being part of the “TikTok generation,” which he believes is generally “soft.” His advice? “If you can’t do the chair challenge, do some sit-ups!”

To further investigate the issue, Ripa and Consuelos invited audience members to attempt the chair challenge. Despite selecting a triathlete named Frank from Palm Springs and another participant named Don from New Jersey, both men were able to conquer the challenge. This only left Ripa more perplexed, wondering why the challenge seemed to be easier for everyone on their show.

In the end, Ripa declared the challenge to be “so dumb,” expressing her disappointment that they couldn’t prove men wrong. But despite their results, the chair challenge continues to captivate social media, with people from all walks of life attempting to see if they can rise to the occasion.

So, if you think you’re up for the challenge, grab a chair, find a wall, and test your strength. Just remember, it’s not about gender or athletic ability – it’s about perseverance and having a little fun along the way.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the chair challenge?

The chair challenge involves taking three steps back from a wall, placing your head down at a 90-degree angle against the wall, lifting a chair to your chest, and attempting to stand up without any assistance.

Why are men having a harder time with the chair challenge?

There is no definitive answer as to why men are reportedly having a harder time completing the chair challenge compared to women. It could be related to differences in center of mass or distribution of muscle strength.

Is the chair challenge a legitimate test of strength?

The chair challenge is meant to be a fun and entertaining viral trend rather than a scientific test of strength. While some people may struggle with it, it does not necessarily reflect their overall fitness or physical abilities.

Where can I watch Live with Kelly and Mark?

Live with Kelly and Mark airs on weekdays. Visit their official website for local listings and to catch up on episodes you may have missed.