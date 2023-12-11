Mark Briscoe Voices Displeasure over WWE’s Use of Phrase “Dem Boyz”

Mark Briscoe recently expressed his frustration with the WWE On Fox social media account for using the phrase “Dem Boyz” to caption a picture of Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins. Briscoe, who lost his brother Jay earlier this year, feels a strong connection to the phrase, as it has long been associated with him and his brother.

The term “Dem Boyz” is a popular colloquialism meaning “them boys” and gained significant popularity in African-American Vernacular English after rapper Wiz Khalifa used it in his 2014 song “We Dem Boyz.” This connection to WWE was further solidified when Khalifa’s song was featured on the soundtrack of the video game WWE 2k15.

Briscoe took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his discontent, suggesting that the person running the WWE On Fox account should be fired for their lack of knowledge and reverence. He also tagged WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque in his post, drawing further attention to the matter.

Dax Harwood, a former AEW World Tag Team Champion, showed his support for Briscoe referring to The Briscoes as “OG Dem Boyz” in response to the tweet. This solidarity among professional wrestlers highlights the respect and connection within the industry.

Mark Briscoe’s brother, Jay, tragically passed away earlier this year. In honor of Jay, Mark will be teaming up with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler at ROH Final Battle to face Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Jon Moxley in a Fight Without Honor match.

The incident surrounding the usage of the phrase “Dem Boyz” WWE serves as a reminder of the impact and emotional attachment that certain terms hold for individuals in the wrestling industry. It also sheds light on the ongoing influence of popular culture in shaping wrestling catchphrases and expressions.