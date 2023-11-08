New Article: Yellow Brick Road Faces De-Listing as Losses Mount

Yellow Brick Road (YBR), the embattled lender and financial empire of Mark Bouris, is facing an uncertain future as it inches closer to being de-listed from the ASX. Recent shareholder voting has signaled a lack of confidence in the company’s leadership, with disgraced corporate raider Ron Brierley making an appearance to express his disdain for Bouris and his team. However, the de-listing is just one of the many challenges YBR has been grappling with.

In a recent twist of events, YBR found itself suspended from the ASX for a day due to a delay in filing its annual report. The company’s CFO, Stephen McKenzie, attributed the delay to an inadvertent administrative error. However, the content of the report only added to the company’s woes. YBR reported an after-tax loss of $3.5 million for FY23, representing a 43% increase from the previous year.

Notably, the report revealed that executive chairman Mark Bouris had his remuneration package re-approved independent consultants Egan Associates. Bouris, through his Golden Wealth Holdings, will continue to receive a package consisting of a $700,000 salary and $425,000 for marketing and promotional activities conducted YBR on Bouris-owned social channels and podcasts. This exorbitant package, which amounts to almost 6% of the company’s market cap, has drawn sharp criticism for its disregard of shareholder interests.

As YBR’s financial struggles persist, Bouris has been vocal about his views on interest rates and their impact on the economy. Despite a majority of economists predicting rate rises, Bouris has consistently shared his gut feeling that rates should remain unchanged. His predictions, however, have not aligned with reality, with rate rises continuing to occur. Bouris’s tendency to blame the media for accurately reporting on economic forecasts only raises concerns about his credibility and the level of influence he has over public opinion.

In conclusion, Yellow Brick Road is teetering on the edge of de-listing as it grapples with mounting losses and questionable leadership decisions. The company’s future remains uncertain, leaving shareholders to face the prospect of further losses. Despite the controversies surrounding YBR and its chairman, Mark Bouris, it is crucial for investors and the public to remain vigilant and informed about the realities of the financial landscape.

FAQs

What is Yellow Brick Road?

Yellow Brick Road is a lending company and financial empire founded Mark Bouris. It offers a range of financial services, including mortgage broking, financial planning, and insurance.

Why is Yellow Brick Road facing de-listing?

Yellow Brick Road is facing de-listing from the ASX due to a lack of confidence in its leadership and ongoing financial losses.

What is Mark Bouris’s remuneration package?

Mark Bouris, the executive chairman of Yellow Brick Road, receives an annual remuneration package of $1.12 million, consisting of a $700,000 salary and $425,000 for marketing and promotional activities conducted YBR on Bouris-owned social channels and podcasts.

Why is Mark Bouris criticized?

Mark Bouris has faced criticism for his questionable leadership decisions, including his remuneration package and his tendency to disregard economic forecasts in favor of his own gut feelings. There are concerns about his credibility and the influence he wields over public opinion.

What is the future of Yellow Brick Road?

The future of Yellow Brick Road remains uncertain as the company continues to struggle with financial losses and potential de-listing from the ASX. Shareholders and investors should closely monitor developments related to the company to make informed decisions.