Mark Antony to Premiere on Prime Video India on October 13

The Tamil action thriller, Mark Antony, starring Vishal Krishna and SJ Suryah, is set to premiere on Prime Video India on October 13. Directed Adhik Ravichandran, the film has garnered positive response from audiences for its entertaining retro-style drama. Alongside Vishal and SJ Suryah, the film also features Ritu Varma and Abhinaya as the female leads.

Mark Antony revolves around two gangsters, Mark and Antony, who come across a mobile phone that has the power of time travel. As Mark delves into the mystery of his parents’ deaths, he uses the device to communicate with people from his past, hoping to find answers and closure. However, he soon discovers shocking secrets and the true intentions of his guardian and adoptive father, Jackie.

The film’s release on Prime Video India marks its entry into the world of OTT platforms, after its theatrical release on September 15. With its unique blend of futuristic technology and the gritty world of gangsters, Mark Antony promises to be a gripping sci-fi adventure set in the ’90s.

Mark Antony is accompanied an impressive musical score GV Prakash Kumar, with Abinandhan Ramanujam as the cinematographer and Vijay Velukutty as the editor. Notably, Sunil and Selvaraghavan also make significant appearances in the film.

In other news, actor Vishal recently made headlines when he claimed to have paid a bribe of ₹6.5 lakh to obtain a censor certificate for the Hindi version of the film from the Central Board of Film Certification. This resulted in an inquiry initiated the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

