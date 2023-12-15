Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Fans Get Excited for Season 25

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, one of television’s most beloved crime dramas, is returning for its 25th season. Fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere on Thursday, January 18 at 9/8c on NBC.

The anticipation for the new season is growing, and cast members have been sharing behind-the-scenes moments on social media. Ryan Buggle, who plays Olivia Benson’s adopted son, Noah, recently posted some snapshots of himself and Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) on set. The pictures show Buggle and Hargitay interacting with each other and smiling for the camera. It’s clear that the two have formed a close bond both on and off-screen.

In a previous post, Buggle shared pictures of himself outside of his trailer, filled with excitement for the upcoming season. Hargitay showed her support captioning one of the pictures with “Be still my benson heart♥️”. Their friendship extends beyond the set, as Hargitay previously posted a heartfelt tribute to Buggle on his 13th birthday.

Buggle’s experience as a cast member on SVU has been nothing short of amazing. In an interview, he spoke highly of working with Hargitay and described it as a dream come true. He admires her acting skills and appreciates the genuine connections they have formed with each other and the rest of the cast.

As fans gear up for the 25th season, they are excited to see what challenges and cases the SVU team will face. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has captivated audiences for years with its gripping stories and compelling characters, and there’s no doubt that the upcoming season will be just as thrilling. So mark your calendars and get ready for another season of suspense and justice on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.