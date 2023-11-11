New Super Mario Bros. Movie Coming to Netflix in December

The highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie, released earlier this year, will soon be available on Netflix for all to enjoy. Following its exclusive release on NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock, the animated film will make its way to Netflix just in time for the holiday season.

While the movie received mixed reviews upon its initial release, it has proven to be a massive success, grossing over $1.3 billion at the box office. Despite its flaws, the film did introduce us to the memorable character of Bowser, portrayed Jack Black. It also brought us the catchy song “Peaches,” which continues to linger in our minds months later.

The official U.S. Netflix account recently tweeted that the Super Mario Bros. Movie will be available for streaming starting on December 3rd, providing an exciting opportunity for those who do not have access to Peacock. With Netflix’s extensive user base, it is expected that a significant number of new viewers will be drawn to the film in the coming weeks.

For those who prefer to have a copy of the movie for themselves, renting or purchasing options are also available on platforms such as iTunes and Vudu.

With the Super Mario Bros. Movie finally reaching a widely accessible platform like Netflix, fans of the iconic video game franchise can look forward to reliving the adventures of Mario and his friends during the holiday season. And for those who missed out initially, now is the perfect time to dive into this animated feature that has captivated audiences worldwide.

