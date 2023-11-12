New Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Update Removes Controversial Bagging Strategy

Nintendo has recently rolled out Update 3.0.0 for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and with it comes the removal of the longstanding and much-debated “bagging” strategy. Bagging, which is short for sandbagging, was a technique where players deliberately slowed down at the beginning of the race to acquire a powerful item, only to speed up and secure victory later on.

In the newly updated version of the game, players can no longer acquire strong items stopping or driving in reverse, or collecting an Item Box in the same location multiple times during the race. This change effectively eliminates the bagging strategy from online races. Although bagging was a prominent but controversial part of online racing since the game’s launch in 2014, it is now officially a thing of the past.

The bagging strategy was particularly popular in races with significant shortcut opportunities, such as the aptly titled GBA Cheese Land. However, according to various reports, the update has effectively put an end to bagging. IGN conducted tests and confirmed that players can still collect powerful items even while struggling in last place, but the specific technique of bagging has been nullified.

The removal of bagging has sparked mixed reactions from players. Some argued that sandbagging was a viable strategy that had its place in the game, while others viewed it as a cheat and believed it went against the spirit of racing. Regardless of opinions, bagging is no longer a viable tactic in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe without finding a new workaround.

In addition to removing bagging, the update also introduced new content, including the final wave of Booster Course Pass tracks, a Music button that allows players to listen to the game’s songs without playing, and the ability for non-friends to join each other’s rooms. The full patch notes for Update 3.0.0 can be found on Nintendo’s website.

FAQ:

Q: What is bagging in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe?

A: Bagging, also known as sandbagging, was a strategy where players deliberately slowed down at the beginning of a race to acquire a powerful item and secure victory later on.

Q: Can players still acquire strong items in the updated version?

A: Yes, struggling players can still acquire powerful items, but the specific bagging strategy has been disabled.

Q: Was bagging widely debated among players?

A: Yes, bagging has been a contentious subject among players since the launch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in 2014.

Q: What other changes were introduced in the update?

A: The update also added the final wave of Booster Course Pass tracks, a Music button, and the ability for non-friends to join rooms.