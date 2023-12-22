Miami Secures Top-Ranked DL Class for 2024 Season

Miami football continues to make waves in the recruitment game, as they secure another top recruit for their 2024 season. Four-star defensive lineman Kendall Jackson, who initially committed to Florida, has decided to flip his commitment and join the Miami football program. This marks the second time in just 10 days that Miami has successfully persuaded a top prospect to switch teams.

Jackson’s decision was heavily influenced his belief in the coaching staff, particularly Jason Taylor, and the success of freshman Rueben Bain in the 2023 season. With aspirations of becoming a Hall of Famer, Jackson saw Miami as the ideal place to develop his skills under the guidance of talented coaches.

With the addition of Jackson, Miami now boasts the top-ranked defensive lineman class for the 2024 season. Prior to Jackson’s commitment, the team already had the top-ranked DL in their class. Joining Jackson are fellow standouts Justin Scott and Artavius Jones, who have both earned impressive rankings in their respective positions.

Miami’s emphasis on bolstering their defensive line for the future is paying off, as they aim to build strong depth and rotational options without compromising on production or talent. The program’s commitment to strengthening their defensive line is evident, as Rivals recently ranked Miami’s DL class first for the 2024 season.

Jackson brings a remarkable track record to Miami, with impressive high school stats that include 104 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, and 14 quarterback hurries. This season alone, Jackson has already accumulated 50 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and all 14 of his quarterback hurries. Miami plans to utilize Jackson as an edge rusher, taking advantage of his athleticism and tenacity on the field.

While Miami faced stiff competition from Florida, Arkansas, and Kentucky in recruiting Jackson, they ultimately prevailed in securing his commitment. With the Early National Signing Period approaching, Miami will solidify their 2024 class and continue to make strides towards building a formidable team for the upcoming season.