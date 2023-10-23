Marine Corps Investigating Video Claiming to Bury Body at Camp Lejeune

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and the Marine Corps are currently investigating a video that was posted on social media, in which a man alleges that he helped bury a body at Camp Lejeune. The video was posted on TikTok four days ago and has since gained attention and scrutiny.

According to the video, a sergeant stationed at Camp Lejeune, along with two other Marines, supposedly buried the body of a “biker dude” who was killed following a fight outside a nightspot in Sneads Ferry. The man in the video, who claims to be the designated driver, stated that they initially planned to dispose of the body in a jetty. However, they were frightened off a military police vehicle and ended up burying the body in a seldom-used landing zone on the base.

The investigation is ongoing, and the NCIS and Marine Corps are working together in cooperation with appropriate commands and organizations to gather more information about the alleged incident. The Marine Corps Training and Education Command has acknowledged the video and confirmed that an investigation will be conducted.

At this time, no further details have been released regarding when the alleged crime took place or the specific location of the burial site on the Marine Corps base. Both the NCIS and Marine Corps have refrained from commenting further to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Source: WITN (2023)