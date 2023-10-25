New Video Creates Controversy for Marine Corps Sergeant

A Marine Corps sergeant finds himself at the center of a social media storm after a video he filmed several years ago went viral on TikTok. In the video, Sergeant Jonathon Fehr appears to confess to burying a body at Camp Lejeune. However, in a recent statement, Fehr clarifies that the video was a misunderstanding and that he never actually committed a crime.

According to Fehr, the video was filmed approximately four years ago when he was heavily intoxicated. He claims that the story he told in the video was merely a fictional account that a senior officer had shared with him when he was younger. However, Fehr regrets posting the video, as it has already had negative repercussions on his career. He was dropped from drill sergeant school as a result of the video becoming public.

“My intention was never to deceive or cause harm,” Fehr stated. “I understand that people may have misunderstood the video and I take full responsibility for posting it while under the influence. I deeply regret any distress this may have caused.”

Fehr emphasizes that the crucial part of the video, where he explains that the story was fictional, was omitted when it was shared. He urges viewers to consider the full context before passing judgment. Fehr’s ex-wife was the person who recorded the video, further complicating the situation.

Although the Naval Criminal Investigative Service launched an investigation into the matter after the video went viral, Fehr maintains his innocence. He is actively seeking legal counsel to protect his livelihood and reputation.

FAQ:

Q: Did Sergeant Fehr really bury a body at Camp Lejeune?

A: No, Fehr claims that the story he told in the video was fictional and never actually happened.

Q: How has the video affected Fehr’s career?

A: The video becoming public led to Fehr being dropped from drill sergeant school, negatively impacting his career.

Q: Is the incident still under investigation?

A: Yes, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the video.