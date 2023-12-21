GoreMade Pizza in Columbus Introduces “High on Flavor Friday” Event

In a bid to embrace the new legislation that legalized marijuana in Ohio, GoreMade Pizza in Italian Village is launching a unique event called “High on Flavor Friday.” Owner Nick Gore believes it’s time to destigmatize the use of marijuana and give people a safe space to enjoy it.

“The idea behind ‘High on Flavor Friday’ is to show people that it’s okay to do this,” said Gore. “We want to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome to join us.”

While the restaurant has always been marijuana-friendly, “High on Flavor Friday” takes it a step further providing a designated patio area for customers to light up. Gore emphasized that the restaurant won’t be directly involved in the consumption of marijuana; rather, they are providing a space where customers can indulge away from the public eye.

“We recognize that there is still a lot of confusion and fear surrounding marijuana,” Gore explained. “Our goal is to normalize it and create a sense of unity among those who enjoy it.”

In addition to offering a marijuana-friendly atmosphere, GoreMade Pizza prides itself on providing delicious food. The unique flavors and quality ingredients have earned the restaurant a loyal customer base.

“High on Flavor Friday” aims to attract both existing customers and new patrons who are excited about the new legislation. The event allows individuals to socialize, relax, and enjoy the flavors that GoreMade Pizza has to offer.

As the restaurant continues to support the evolving cannabis culture in Ohio, Gore hopes that “High on Flavor Friday” will contribute positively to the community. He believes that creating a safe and inclusive space for people to gather is an important step towards understanding and acceptance.

“Ultimately, ‘High on Flavor Friday’ is about building connections and celebrating the freedom we now have,” said Gore. “We want to be at the forefront of this experience and show people that embracing change can lead to something truly special.”