New Film “Reptile” Utilizes Marietta Law Firm as a Setting

The recently released film “Reptile” delves into the life of a New England detective, exploring the revelations that unfold as he unravels a complex case. According to the information provided on IMBD, the film was released on September 7th, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline.

One interesting aspect of the film is the use of Marietta’s The Manley Firm as a featured setting. The law firm underwent a dramatic transformation to serve as a real estate company within the movie. Atlanta News First was the first to report this unique choice of location.

During the production of “Reptile,” The Manley Firm turned into a real estate company for four days. This creative decision highlights the versatility of the law firm’s space and demonstrates the ingenuity of the film’s production team. By repurposing the location, the filmmakers were able to create a realistic setting that adds depth and authenticity to the story.

Using existing spaces and repurposing them for film sets is a common practice in the industry. It allows filmmakers to work within their budget constraints while still achieving the desired visuals. In this case, The Manley Firm provided an ideal backdrop for the real estate company scenes, contributing to the overall atmosphere of the film.

“Reptile” is receiving positive reviews for its compelling narrative and well-executed performances. By utilizing The Manley Firm as a real estate company setting, the film further captivates audiences with its attention to detail.

