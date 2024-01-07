Marie Osmond Opens Up About Prioritizing Health Over Trendy Weight Loss Methods

Marie Osmond, the renowned singer and entertainer, recently shared her thoughts on the growing popularity of diabetes medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro for weight loss. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Osmond expressed her skepticism about the long-term effectiveness of such medications, stating that people should focus on learning that food is not the enemy and adopting healthier habits instead.

Osmond, who has been a vocal champion of the Nutrisystem program, credited the weight loss program for helping her shed 50 pounds fifteen years ago and maintain her weight since. The entertainer even collaborated with Nutrisystem to create a specialized weight loss program for women aged 50 and above, called Complete 50.

According to Osmond, this program takes into account the hormonal changes experienced women at this stage of life, specifically targeting the stubborn middle-body fat. She emphasized that the desire to lose weight should not stem from wanting to be skinny but should be driven the goal of feeling one’s best and maintaining good overall health.

The decision to prioritize her health came after a conversation with one of her sons, who expressed concern for her well-being. The realization that she was all her children had motivated Osmond to take control of her weight and make changes for the better.

For Osmond, weight loss goes beyond physical appearance; it is about living a fulfilling life. She passionately advocates for the importance of health and the negative effects of excess weight on overall well-being. Osmond understands firsthand the devastating impact of weight-related health issues, having lost her mother and grandmother to complications stemming from obesity.

Marie Osmond’s personal journey has not only transformed her own life but has also inspired millions of others to take charge of their health. As a mother of eight children, she is a firm believer in creating a positive and healthy lifestyle for herself and her loved ones.