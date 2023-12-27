Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka End Their Seven-Year Relationship

After seven years together, Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have decided to go their separate ways. Tanaka took to social media on December 26th to confirm the split, expressing his gratitude for the time they shared and emphasizing the mutual decision to embark on different paths.

Although Carey has not yet commented on the breakup, rumors began swirling when fans noticed Tanaka’s absence from Carey’s Christmas tour and her annual Christmas retreat in Aspen, Colorado with her twins, Roc and Roe.

Carey, however, seemed to be in good spirits during the holiday season, sharing photos on Instagram of family visits to Santa Claus and posting a Christmas Eve video with her kids and their friend. The video showed the playful interaction between Carey and her children, ending with her iconic holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Carey and Tanaka first met in 2006 when Tanaka joined the singer on her “Adventures of Mimi” tour. They began dating in 2016, and their relationship continued for seven years before the recent breakup.

While Carey has yet to comment on the split, fans can expect her to focus on her thriving career and the love and support from her fans. Tanaka will likely continue his professional dancing career and explore new opportunities in the industry.

Ending a long-term relationship is never easy, but both Carey and Tanaka have expressed gratitude for the time they spent together and respect for each other as they embark on separate journeys. As fans, we can only hope that they find happiness and fulfillment in their individual paths moving forward.