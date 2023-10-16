Mariah Carey’s “It’s a Wrap” Track Gets Vinyl Release

Mariah Carey’s 2014 track “It’s a Wrap” has gained newfound popularity thanks to a TikTok dance challenge earlier this year. The sped-up version of the song went viral, leading to its release as a single and on a digital EP. Now, fans will have the opportunity to own it on vinyl for the first time.

Originally featured on Carey’s 2009 album “Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel,” which also included the hit song “Obsessed,” “It’s a Wrap” is now available for preorder as a four-track vinyl release. The vinyl includes the original version, the sped-up version, a three-minute edit, and a remix featuring Mary J. Blige.

Fans can choose between colored or standard black vinyl, with the EP set to ship on December 1. This release provides an exciting opportunity for vinyl enthusiasts and Mariah Carey fans alike to have a physical copy of the popular track.

In other Mariah news, she has announced a second date at the Hollywood Bowl as part of her Merry Christmas One and All tour. The additional date, scheduled for November 19, will go on sale on October 20 via Live Nation. Presales for the tour will begin on October 27. The tour itself will commence on November 15 and conclude on December 17 in New York City.

With these exciting developments, Mariah Carey continues to captivate audiences with her timeless music and enduring presence in the industry.

Sources:

– ABC Audio