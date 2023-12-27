Bryan Tanaka Confirms Split from Mariah Carey After Seven Years Together

Backup dancer Bryan Tanaka took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce his amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven years of being together. While their decision to go their separate ways was mutual, Tanaka expressed gratitude for the valuable time they shared and mentioned that he will cherish the memories and artistic collaborations they had.

Tanaka extended his love and appreciation to Carey and her children, emphasizing the positive impact they had on his life. He also requested privacy during this sensitive time and expressed excitement for the creative inspiration that the future holds for him.

Rumors of their split began circulating when Carey embarked on a solo trip to Aspen earlier this month. Although the couple had been together for seven years, the age difference (Tanaka is 14 years younger than Carey) and their differing desires for starting a family were reportedly contributing factors to their separation. Tanaka, who wants to have children, realized that it wasn’t something Carey was interested in.

The backup dancer skipped Carey’s “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour, which commenced last month. This further fueled speculation about their relationship status.

Carey and Tanaka were last seen together during a birthday getaway in March. While the end of their relationship may bring mixed emotions, both individuals are ready to embark on new chapters in their lives.

