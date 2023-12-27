Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Call it Quits

Summary: Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have officially ended their nearly decade-long relationship, as confirmed Tanaka on Instagram. In a heartfelt post, he expressed mutual respect and gratitude for the time they shared together. Tanaka commended Carey’s dedication to her family and craft, while also expressing his appreciation for her children. The cause of their split was not disclosed. Fans have shown overwhelming support, and Tanaka looks forward to continuing his journey in the creative arts.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka: A Love Story Comes to an End

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka’s romantic journey has reached its final destination. Tanaka, once a backup dancer-turned-creative director for the pop icon, confirmed their breakup through an Instagram post. While rumors of their split circulated after Tanaka was absent from Carey’s recent tour, the couple has now made their separation official.

In his emotional statement, Tanaka expressed gratitude and respect for the time they spent together. He praised Carey’s commitment to her family and her craft, emphasizing the lasting memories and artistic collaborations they shared. Though the specific reason for their split remains undisclosed, Tanaka urged fans to respect their privacy during this sensitive time.

The outpouring of love and support from fans has been overwhelming, providing Tanaka with the strength to move forward. He eagerly anticipates continuing his journey in the realm of inspiration, dance, and the creative arts, confident that his passion will shine through in the chapters to come.

Carey and Tanaka’s relationship began when he joined her 2006 tour as a backup dancer. Although they confirmed their relationship in 2017, both Carey and Tanaka have been private about their personal lives. Before Tanaka, Carey was engaged to Australian billionaire James Packer, and she was previously married to music executive Tommy Mottola and comedian Nick Cannon.

As the news of their breakup spreads, fans reminisce on their favorite moments together, including the recent celebration of Carey’s birthday. While the end of this chapter comes with sorrow, both Carey and Tanaka look forward to new beginnings and future endeavors.