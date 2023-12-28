Christmas Classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Dominates TikTok Charts

Summary: Mariah Carey’s iconic holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has landed the top spot on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart. This marks the first time a holiday-themed song has reached number one on the chart. The ranking is based on TikTok user engagement, video views, and creations, and reflects the activity from December 18th to 24th. Alongside Mariah Carey, several other Christmas classics made it into the top 10, including Wham!’s “Last Christmas” and Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” The list also features a variety of popular holiday tunes from different artists, showcasing the widespread appeal of Christmas music on TikTok.

Despite competition from non-holiday songs, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” managed to maintain its position, also claiming the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second week in a row. The song has seen tremendous success since its release in 1994, and this year marks its 14th week at the top of the charts.

Interestingly, Nicki Minaj’s songs from her album Pink Friday 2 also had a strong presence in the top 10. “Everybody,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, rose to number five, while “FTCU” reached number seven. Although “FTCU” slipped on the Hot 100 chart due to rising holiday songs, it experienced an 11% growth in streams from services that report to the Hot 100.

The TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart continues to be a platform for discovering new music trends and viral sensations. It reflects the dynamic music landscape influenced user-generated content on TikTok. As the year comes to a close, it’s clear that Christmas classics are dominating the charts and spreading festive cheer across TikTok.