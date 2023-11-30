Mitski Holds Steady at No. 1 on TikTok Billboard Top 50 as Mariah Carey Climbs the Ranks

The TikTok Billboard Top 50 continues to be a hotbed of popular songs on the social media platform. In the latest chart, Mitski’s hit track “My Love Mine All Mine” holds onto the top spot for a sixth consecutive week. This achievement makes it the longest-running No. 1 song on the TikTok Billboard since its inception in September.

According to Luminate, the song garnered an impressive 11.8 million official U.S. streams on platforms that contribute to the Billboard Hot 100. Mitski’s infectious melody and relatable lyrics have captivated TikTok users, leading to its sustained success on the chart.

While Mitski reigns supreme, Mariah Carey’s holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” makes a notable climb to the third position. This marks the first time a holiday song has reached the top three on the TikTok Billboard Top 50. The festive spirit is further represented other seasonal hits, including Wham!’s “Last Christmas” and Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

Interestingly, even Thanksgiving found its way into the chart with DJ Suede the Remix God’s “Beans Greens Potatoes” entering at No. 49. The song is a remixed version of a sermon gospel singer Shirley Caesar. It gained popularity through the viral You Name It challenge in 2016 and resurfaces every Thanksgiving due to its association with traditional holiday food items.

Darell’s “Lollipop” also experienced a significant surge, leaping from 46 to 4 on the chart. This dance-driven track has been embraced TikTok users worldwide, leading to a variety of creative and entertaining videos featuring the song. Additionally, JID’s “Surround Sound,” featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate, makes an impressive rise from 13 to 5 in its first week in the top 10.

Finally, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Can’t Catch Me Now” debuts at No. 32, coinciding with the release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes movie soundtrack. TikTok users have been showcasing the song in various ways, highlighting content from both old and new Hunger Games films.

As the TikTok Billboard Top 50 continues to reflect the shifting trends and preferences of users, it remains an important platform for discovering and promoting music in the digital age.

