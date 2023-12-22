Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Hudson Surprise Fans with “Oh Santa!” Reunion

Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Hudson delighted fans with a surprise reunion during Carey’s Merry Christmas One & All! Tour in New York City. The pop trio took the stage at Madison Square Garden, where they debuted a festive live collaboration of Carey’s hit song, “Oh Santa!”

Released during the 2020 holiday season, Carey’s version of “Oh Santa!” featuring Grande and Hudson became an instant favorite among fans. The trio showcased their incredible vocal talents as they traded verses and harmonies on the catchy Christmas tune.

Carey explained that “Oh Santa!” was initially written for her album Merry Christmas II You, which was a follow-up to her first Christmas album. She expressed her excitement not only for performing the song with Hudson and Grande, but also for the opportunity to experiment with different vocal textures and reimagine the song as a producer. In the Magical Christmas Special, the performance had a captivating visual appeal that gave off a girl group moment vibe.

Fans at Madison Square Garden were treated to an unexpected and unforgettable performance of “Oh Santa!” Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Hudson. The surprise reunion brought so much joy to everyone in attendance, and the fan-captured clip of the performance quickly gained popularity online.

This magical collaboration showcases the immense talent and star power of these three incredible artists. The chemistry between Carey, Grande, and Hudson was palpable, and it’s evident that they had a blast performing together. With their breathtaking vocals and infectious energy, the trio delivered a memorable performance that will be remembered fans for years to come.