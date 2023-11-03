New Article:

Mariah Carey Spreads Holiday Cheer with Surprise Visit

Mariah Carey, known for her festive spirit, recently surprised Jimmy Kimmel at his home to kick off the holiday season. With her iconic hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Carey woke up the talk show host in a fun and joyful manner. Accompanied Santa Claus and a few others, she showered Kimmel with confetti, bringing the holiday spirit right to his doorstep.

Kimmel, despite being initially groggy, couldn’t help but enjoy the surprise. As Carey told him, “You like this and you know it.” And indeed, he did. In his own words, Kimmel recalled, “I’m laying there, and I’m like, something smells good. And it was you, it turns out.”

This isn’t the first time Carey has embraced the holiday fervor. Earlier in the week, she shared a video transitioning from Halloween to Christmas. In the video, she emerged from a block of ice, dancing and frolicking to “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The song, which brings in millions in royalties for Carey each year, is also a staple of her concert tour, which begins this month.

Carey’s holiday hit has become an iconic anthem for the season, and her energetic performances capture the joy and excitement of the festivities. As the holiday season approaches, it’s no wonder that Carey is going all out to spread cheer and bring people together through the power of her music.

