TikTok Billboard Top 50: Mariah Carey Reigns Supreme, Nicki Minaj and Lana Del Rey Enter the Top 10

In the latest update of the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart, Mariah Carey’s legendary Christmas hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has claimed the top spot, dethroning its previous position at No. 2. This achievement further solidifies Mariah as the queen of Christmas music, as her timeless festive anthem continues to resonate with listeners year after year.

Interestingly, the top 10 of the TikTok Billboard Top 50 now features not one, but two tracks each from renowned artists Nicki Minaj and Lana Del Rey. Nicki’s infectious track “FTCU” has caught on with TikTok users, inspiring countless dance routines and showcasing Nicki’s undeniable ability to create catchy, viral hits. Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey’s hauntingly beautiful “Margaret” has made its way to the No. 9 spot, captivating audiences with its introspective lyrics and captivating melody.

It’s worth noting that the top 10 of the TikTok Billboard Top 50 is in the midst of a festive takeover, with four holiday songs gracing the chart alongside Mariah Carey’s iconic tune. This is a testament to the enduring popularity of Christmas music and its ability to bring joy and nostalgia to listeners during the holiday season.

Every Thursday, Billboard releases the verified list of the hottest songs on TikTok, based on music discovery and engagement on the platform in the United States. Users can easily access the TikTok Billboard Top 50 visiting the sound detail page and tapping the top right button to access the charts page.

As TikTok continues to shape the music industry and propel songs to viral fame, it is fascinating to see familiar faces like Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, and Lana Del Rey making waves on the platform and dominating the TikTok Billboard Top 50. Their songs not only showcase their artistry but also embody the power of music to connect and captivate audiences across various platforms.