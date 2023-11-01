New Twist in Legal Battle Over Mariah Carey’s Christmas Hit

One of the most enduring Christmas songs of all time, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” is at the center of a legal dispute. Two men, Andy Stone and Troy Powers, claim that they wrote a song of the same name back in 1989, and are now seeking $20 million in damages from Carey.

Stone and Powers allege that there are significant similarities in the lyrical hook, melody, and overall feel of Mariah Carey’s song compared to their original composition. They accuse her of copying their track after their song gained popularity and even made it onto the Billboard charts during the 1993 Christmas season.

The lawsuit argues that Carey “palmed off these works with her incredulous origin story, as if those works were her own.” Stone and Powers are seeking not only financial compensation but also want the judge to order a halt to the use of Carey’s song.

The popularity of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is undeniable. It has become synonymous with the holiday season, and its catchy tune resonates with people worldwide. However, this legal battle raises questions about the originality and ownership of the song.

It remains to be seen how this lawsuit will play out in court and what impact it could have on the reputation of Mariah Carey’s iconic Christmas hit.

