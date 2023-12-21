Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Officially Split, Age Gap Cited as a Factor

It has been confirmed that Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have officially broken up after being together since 2016. The news was confirmed Page Six on Wednesday, with a source revealing that their significant age difference of 14 years played a role in the breakup. Tanaka, who is 40 years old, reportedly wants to start a family, while Carey, who is 54, already has two children from her previous marriage.

This is not the first time the couple has split, as they also broke up in 2017 but got back together shortly after. The exact timing of their recent breakup is unknown, but they were last seen together in March.

Following the news, Mariah Carey took to Instagram to share a gallery of photos from her recent visit to the White House, where she met President Biden and Vice President Harris to ring in the holiday season. She was joined her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who also had the opportunity to be there. The photos show them smiling and enjoying the festive Christmas decorations in the East Room of the White House.

While the breakup may come as a surprise to some fans, it seems that the couple’s differing priorities and life goals ultimately led to their decision to part ways. As always, we wish both Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka the best in their future endeavors.