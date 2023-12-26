Mariah Carey Rings in the Holiday Season with TikTok Video

Summary: Mariah Carey embraces the holiday spirit joining the “All I Want for Christmas” trend on TikTok. In a funny video featuring her children, she sings a famous line from her iconic holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Despite her kids’ protest, Mariah maintains her festive spirit.

Mariah Carey is no stranger to getting into the holiday spirit, and this year is no different. The American hitmaker recently took to TikTok to share a humorous video featuring her children, joining the popular “All I Want for Christmas” trend. In the video, Mariah’s son can be heard expressing his reluctance, saying, “Mom please, we don’t want to do this every single time!”

Undeterred her son’s plea, Mariah, dressed in a Santa-inspired outfit, sits in front of a towering Christmas tree and officially kicks off the festive season. When her kids collectively complain, “Every time!” she playfully insists, “It’s just being festive!”

Rather than following the trend exactly, Mariah puts her own spin on it and sings a snippet acapella, delivering the famous line from her holiday hit, “It’s not every… aaah I don’t want a lot of Christmas…” Her caption on the video reads, “Had to do it! Merry Christmas Eve.”

Released in 1994, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has become a timeless classic, and it continues to dominate the music charts during the holiday season. In fact, in December 2021, the song claimed the top spot on the global Billboard Hot 100. As of now, the iconic track has amassed over one billion streams on Spotify.

Mariah Carey’s TikTok video showcases her lighthearted nature and her dedication to spreading holiday cheer. It’s clear that, despite her children’s protestations, the diva is unwavering in her commitment to making every Christmas season a festive one.