Celebrities Share Their Festive Holiday Looks

From silver sequined skirts to festive suits, our favorite celebrities have been spreading holiday joy with their stylish ensembles this season. Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern rocked matching silver sequined skirts and cream-colored sweaters, while Naomi Watts kept it casual with a red and white striped long-sleeve shirt and a classic Santa hat. Sofía Vergara posed in a Christmas ski-inspired photoshoot, donning a bright red latex skirt and a corseted matching top. Rita Ora wowed in an oversized bright red suit paired with a cream-colored suit and tie, accessorized with a floral black brooch and matching red lips.

Meanwhile, Salma Hayek and Jennifer Garner opted for cozy and casual looks. Hayek sported an adorable “I love Xmas” navy sweater, while Garner rocked fun red velvet overalls and a white t-shirt. Jennifer Lopez made a statement with her holiday outfits, first wearing an A-line gold and white embroidered skirt with a classic white button-down, and then flaunting her sexy side in a figure-hugging red dress. Mariah Carey, known as the Queen of Christmas, stole the show in a white dress and silver cape during her performance. She later dazzled in a gorgeous red beaded dress and tulle cape.

These celebrity holiday looks provide us with inspiration for our own festive attire this season. Whether it’s sequins, casual sweaters, or glamorous dresses, there are endless possibilities to spread holiday cheer with our style. So, let’s take some inspiration from our favorite stars and make this holiday season a fashionable one.